Annual Juneteenth festival at Raymond James Stadium this weekend

Are you ready to Roc the Block? The fourth annual R.O.C. the Block Juneteenth Festival will be held Saturday afternoon—rain or shine—at Raymond James Stadium.

The festival will feature live music, performances and entertainment from local and national artists, a kids zone with a video game truck and petting zoo, more than 20 food vendors as well as dozens of vendors.

It will end with a fireworks show wrapping everything up.

Festival curator Bolaji Ajike and Artlisia Bibbs, who will be showcasing her work at the festival’s art walk, joined FOX 13 to talk about this year’s event.

Gates will open for the festival at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 with the festival kicking off at 3:00 p.m. Admission is free.

