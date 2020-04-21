Annual St. Pete Pride rescheduled for the fall

article

One of the largest pride celebrations in the southeast U.S. has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The 18th annual St. Pete Pride event was originally scheduled for June 26-28, but has been delayed until the fall. The event organizers say they are working with city officials to secure new dates.

“St Pete Pride recognizes that there is simply too much uncertainty right now to plan an event that draws such large numbers of people from near and far,” Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a statement. “I appreciate their thinking ahead, and their eagerness to look ahead to a future date that is in the best interest of public health."

Last year, around a quarter million people were estimated to be in attendance. Officials said 2019's St. Pete Pride created an economic impact of $67.2 million for the city.

Thousands usually line the streets during the annual parade. A street festival usually follows the next day.

“Our annual parade and festival is one of the best and biggest in the nation and will certainly outlast any challenges that come its way,” Kriseman said. “In the interim, we should continue to embrace and celebrate our LGBTQ residents and allies each and every day for their efforts in helping the sun to shine so brightly on us here in St. Pete.”

