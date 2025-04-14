Annual Tampa tree giveaway aimed at replenishing tree canopy after hurricanes

The Brief The City of Tampa is hosting the fourth annual "Mayor Jane's Tree Giveaway." It comes as the city works to replenish its tree canopy after an estimated 5% of it was destroyed during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Hundreds of free trees have been gifted to Tampa residents since it began in 2022.



After Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Tampa lost thousands of trees. It's why city officials are encouraging residents to participate in the fourth annual "Mayor Jane's Tree Giveaway."

By the numbers:

Hundreds of free trees have been gifted to Tampa residents wanting to help replenish and enhance the city's tree canopy since the giveaway began in 2022. It makes it even more important as urban foresters for the city estimate 5% of the shade canopy was destroyed during last year's hurricanes.

Dig deeper:

Tampa residents will be able to get two, three-gallon trees for a variety of six tree species this year, according to city officials. The native tree species that will be given include:

Southern Live Oak – 60-80 foot height and 60-120 foot spread

Longleaf Pine – 60-125 foot height and 30-40 foot spread

Red Mulberry – 15-70 foot height and 35-40 foot spread

Black Tupelo – 65-75 foot height and 25-35 foot spread

Pond Cypress – 50-60 foot height and 10-15 foot spread

Silver Buttonwood – 15-0 foot height and 15-20 foot spread

What you can do:

Residents interested in participating have to register and secure a pick-up time before the event. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 15.

To be considered eligible, residents must live within the City of Tampa limits and must be prepared to show proof of residency. Organizers said residents must also come prepared to safely transport a 5-8-foot-tall tree in their vehicles. Staff said they will be on site to help load trees, but residents must arrive with a blanket covering the bed of their car or truck where the tree will be loaded.

The tree giveaway is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, at Alfred "Al" Barned Park, which is located at 2902 North 32nd Street in Tampa. For more details, visit tampa.gov/TreesforTampa.

