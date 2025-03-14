Tampa to restore tree canopy following back-to-back hurricanes

The Brief The city of Tampa is working to restore its tree canopy following back-to-back hurricanes. Urban foresters for the city estimate the storms may have destroyed as much as 5% of the shade canopy. Tampa is working with Suncoast Credit Union, which donated $50,000, and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to plant trees, especially in underserved communities.



The city of Tampa is launching a new program to restore its tree canopy, particularly in underserved communities.

The program is called ‘Plant Your Heart Out’ and is a partnership between the city, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful and Suncoast Credit Union, which donated $50,000. It is modeled after Tampa’s ‘Paint Your Heart Out' program, which enables citizens, businesses, clubs, and organizations to help low-income residents by painting their homes for free.

On Friday morning, the first tree of the program will be planted in front of Bernadette James’ new home. She recently closed on her first home after receiving down payment assistance from the city of Tampa’s Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership Program.

How did back-to-back hurricanes impact Tampa’s tree canopy?

By the numbers:

Urban foresters for the city estimate the storms may have destroyed as much as 5% of the shade canopy, which had reached its lowest level since the city started tracking canopy cover in 1973. In the 2021 report, Tampa reported the city had a 30% tree cover, down from a high of 34.6% in 1995.

Restoring Tampa’s tree canopy

Local perspective:

While the city of Tampa is undertaking separate programs to plant trees on city-owned property, such as right-of-way and in city parks, it says the goal of the new program is to encourage residents to plant trees on private property.

According to the city. the program will offer a variety of sizes and types of trees. The city says, realistically, restoring the canopy with large shade trees will take years — or decades — to fully accomplish.

Many of the trees lost during the hurricane were older, less resilient trees, such as laurel and water oak. The new program will focus on trees that are both resilient to salt and wind, but also provide a multitude of benefits including shade, stormwater uptake, air quality improvements, soil retention and health, and habitat biodiversity.

What they're saying:

"Restoring the canopy after two major hurricanes is vital to the health of our community," said Kevin Johnson, Suncoast Credit Union President and CEO. "Very similar to our mission of improving the lives of our members, this effort with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful allows us to focus on environmental needs which lines up perfectly with our mutual goals to create a stronger, healthier community through the strategic planting of trees and shrubs on private properties, and we are enthusiastic about this partnership."

READ: Federal government withdraws $1M grant to help with replenishing Tampa’s thinning tree canopy

"This is a generous and important contribution from Suncoast Credit Union, and I am so grateful for this investment in Tampa’s quality of life, resiliency, and sustainability," said Mayor Jane Castor.

What you can do:

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful says it will coordinate with Tampa’s neighborhood associations and other grassroots organizations seeking to increase tree canopy in their community.

Residents interested in the program should contact their neighborhood association leaders to set an introductory session to assess how many neighbors would like trees, the species and sizes available, tree planting guidelines, and to schedule a planting. The city of Tampa AmeriCorps Green Team will assist with planting.

Click here to learn more about the program.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the city of Tampa.

