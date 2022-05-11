Another Florida panther killed in vehicle crash; 12 total this year

A 2-year-old Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle, and, so far, deadly crashes have been the cause of all panther deaths in 2022.

The remains of the young female panther were found along U.S. Highway 27 at Fisheating Creek in Glades County. It’s the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 12 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The most recent panther death was a 2-year-old male. Its remains were found on Polk Parkway.

So far, five deaths occurred in Collier County; three in Hendry County; three in Glades County; and one in Polk County.

Back in the 1970s the panther population had plummets to about three dozen. Now, it is estimated to be more than 200. Conservationists are trying to protect as much green space as possible. The Nature Conservancy, a worldwide organization, is responsible for protecting more than a million acres alone.

They are also trying to develop wildlife corridors so that panthers and other critters are able to safely travel from one area to the next without risking the danger of roads and highways.

Last year, the majority of Florida panther deaths were due to vehicle crashes.

Wildlife officials recorded a total of 27 panther deaths. According to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 21 panthers – one as young as four months old – died after they were struck by a vehicle.