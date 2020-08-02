Another round of stimulus checks likely

The unemployment rate in Florida is 10%, three times greater than the rate before the pandemic began, and many families will struggle to make ends meet with the government's $600 in extra unemployment benefits expiring, according to economists.

"During a normal economic cycle if you lose your job, and collect the unemployment benefits, there are other jobs to be had, so you can go out looking for a job, during a pandemic and a national emergency like we’re experiencing, you lose your job, there aren’t other jobs for you to find,” said Geoff Simon, the Senior .P. of Investments for Raymond James.

In Washington, both sides of the aisle have their own plan to help stimulate the economy and help those who are without a job.

The Democratic-lead HEROES Act would re-instate the $600 per month in extra unemployment benefits.

The Republican-lead HEALS Act would give unemployed Americans $200 per month in extra unemployment benefits through September. Then, they would receive 70% of what their earnings were before losing their job.

Both acts include a stimulus check.