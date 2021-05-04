Another run for governor? Rep. Charlie Crist to make 'major announcement' in St. Pete

article

Rep. Charlie Crist is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg. While no further information was provided regarding the topic, political experts believe Crist plans to formally announce his run for Florida governor.

For the U.S. representative, this is not his first go around. He served as Florida’s 44th governor from 2007 to 2011, and he’s had a few not-as-successful campaigns as well.

The last time Crist won a statewide election was 15 years ago while running as a Republican. He also unsuccessfully tried to secure a seat on the Senate running as an independent.

Four years later, he went up against then Governor Rick Scott as a Democrat to try and reclaim his title as governor. While unsuccessful yet again, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017 which is the position he currently holds as a Democrat.

The former governor has been talking about another run since late last year. Many people believe today’s event means that he has made a final decision, and that he will in fact be running for governor once again.

If that pans out to be the case, Crist would be the first Democratic candidate to put his hat in the ring by announcing his plans to go up against current Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022.

Crist wouldn’t be alone in the race for governor as other candidates like Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried and Representative Val Demmings of Orlando have also expressed interest in running as the Democratic candidate against Governor Desantis.

Tuesday’s announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m.

