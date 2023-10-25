Another suspicious mail item found at Land O' Lakes High School, investigation continues: Deputies

article

Just one day after Land O' Lakes High School was closed over a suspicious mail item, Pasco County deputies said they are investigating after another piece of suspicious mail found on campus.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said another suspicious mail item was found Wednesday afternoon after students were dismissed for the day. The item was isolated to a non-student area of the school, according to investigators.

RELATED: Suspicious substance found in mail closes Land O’Lakes High School as deputies investigate

Land O' Lakes High School was closed Tuesday after the first suspicious mail item was found. Authorities said the substance found was isolated to a non-student area of the school and was not hazardous in nature.

No other information was immediately available.