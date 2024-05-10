2 injured after driver careens into car parked on I-4 shoulder in Plant City: FHP

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

Two people were injured in a crash in Plant City early Friday morning when a Mustang careened into a car parked along the shoulder of I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a Ford Mustang, driven by a 22-year-old man from Wimauma, was driving east on SR-400 (I-4) near Branch Forbes Road at around 3:16 a.m. on Friday.

A second car, a Cadillac that was driven by a 73-year-old woman from Auburndale, had been driving east on SR-400 as well but became disabled earlier and was parked along the outside shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the Mustang lost control of it as he approached the Cadillac and careened into the Cadillac. The Mustang traveled into the grass shoulder and flipped, and the Cadillac was also sent into the grass.

The driver of the parked Cadillac, who was seated in the vehicle at impact, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the Mustang sustained minor injuries.