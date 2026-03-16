Apollo Beach Army veteran inspires women to be leaders

The Brief An Apollo Beach woman is redefining what it means to be a leader in combat and in the boardroom. Shirley Baez retired as a first sergeant from the Army after entering basic training in the wake of 9/11. Baez makes podcast appearances, runs symposiums and gives motivational talks.



The moment America was thrust into a new world, Shirley Baez knew she'd be in the front row.

"As soon as both my parents looked at me," Baez said of 9/11, "we looked at the TV, and were like, ‘oh my gosh.’"

The New York native signed up for the Army just before 9/11.

Just after, Baez was headed for her new life.

"Not even a month after, we were shipped out to Iraq," Baez said.

Dig deeper:

The 19-year-old private was now in a world of urgency, where decisions dictate whether you make it home.

"I tried to be the best soldier that I able to be when I was young," Baez said. "I was leading myself first before I let everybody, anybody else."

It was a close call that taught Baez the gravity that one decision can hold. By her second tour in Iraq, she was running logistics.

"Two of my soldiers were just trying to influence me and letting them get out there because they were pretty tactically savvy," Baez said.

But the team was already properly staffed, so Baez said no.

"One of the convoys that they were going go out got hit and one of the platoon sergeants at the time got hit with an improvised explosive device and he passed away," Baez said.

The backstory:

After 20 years in the military, which included 12 in special operations, tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Niger, the new Apollo Beach resident found that people weren't just curious to hear about dodging IEDs in Baghdad, parachuting from airplanes, or being one of the few female first sergeants in the Army's special operations.

"You have to do the internal work to know who you are," Baez said. "All of us are leaders, the military is a big leadership school. Taking the leap of faith and taking action on what we want."

Baez is now a public speaker and career and development coach who focuses on helping women learn to lead.

"Even if you're a high achieving woman, you're still having those internal doubts, right?" Baez said. "Whereas I think men are more equipped to look past that."

Big picture view:

Baez has found that the main mistake leaders of all stripes make, is assuming that leading is about ordering.

"It's not that at all," Baez said. "It's about communication. It's about empathy. It is about caring for those that you serve."

For new leaders, especially who are female, it’s about helping them battle imposter syndrome, where leaders don't consider themselves worthy.

"You have unique skills that you bring to the fight," Baez said. "Whether it is in the battlefield or in the boardroom."

After 20 years in service, Baez was the one who was at the front of the room.

The president awarded her with a lifetime achievement award for her hundreds of hours of volunteering at historic sites, community centers and food banks.

"When you do things from the heart," Baez said, "and when you do things that you truly love, it just comes naturally, things just come naturally to you."

From finding her way, to making the way for others, Shirley Baez is indeed a special operation.