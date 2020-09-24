Apple apologizes for Siri glitch that ID's police departments as 'terrorists'

Apple has come under fire after its virtual assistant, Siri, recommended police stations when asked about the location of terrorists, and the Cupertino, Calif., company has since apologized for the error.

In one video, Nate Ferrier, president of the Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, asked Siri, “Where are the terrorists?” Siri responded by suggesting five police departments in California.

“This was brought to our attention this evening and we tested it. Sure enough, this is real,” the Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association post said. “According to Siri and Apple, law enforcement are now considered terrorists … How is this acceptable and how is this happening in America?”

Many police officers have felt under attack in recent months following the Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted around the country following the death of George Floyd. Activists, especially people of color, counter that they have felt under attack by police for what seems like forever.

And the issue wasn't just isolated to California.

Siri was sending people to police stations in Louisville, Kentucky, where Breonna Taylor was killed; Minnesota and Surrey, near Vancouver, British Columbia.

Advertisement

However, the glitch now appears to be gone. On Wednesday, when a user asked Siri where the terrorists are, the answer was: "I don't know how to respond to that."

In an email to KTVU, Apple said it was sorry, and that the inadvertent issue has been resolved.

“Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations," Apple said in the email. "In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police. The issue has been fixed, and we apologize for the error.”