Argument between fans lead to stabbing in Tropicana Field parking lot following Rays game, police say

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays during Monday night's game, two fans entered into a heated argument that turned physical, police said.

St. Petersburg police said the argument took place in Lot 6 outside Tropicana Field. One of the individuals, identified as 19-year-old Alexander Garcia, retrieved a knife from his vehicle and stabbed the victim in the side. 

Police said the suspect tried to leave, but baseball police traffic units detained him. 

The victim – who has not been publicly identified by police – had a non-life threatening injury. Investigators did not say what sparked the argument.

Jail records show Garcia has a Clearwater address, and has since bonded out of Pinellas County Jail. 