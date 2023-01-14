Argument leads to Clearwater murder-suicide, deputies say

Two people are dead after police say a Clearwater man killed a woman who was staying at his house and then took his own life.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to 1825 Stancel Drive, in unincorporated Clearwater around 2 p.m. on Friday to investigate reports of a man and woman being shot.

Upon arrival, investigators found 41-year-old Erica Viney deceased. They also found 71-year-old Langley Dunsmuir deceased, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives say Viney moved into the residence with Dunsmuir and his wife on January 2, 2023.

According to the PCSO, before the shooting, the pair got into a verbal altercation about the terms of the living arrangements and Dunsmuir was upset.

Detectives believe Dunsmuir murdered Viney and then took his own life.