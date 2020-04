article

One Arizona zoo has added a new member to its family.

An African elephant at the Reid Park Zoo recently gave birth to an adorable calf.

She's already exploring the habitat with her two siblings, with mom, Semba, keeping a close eye.

The baby girl doesn't have a name yet, but you can give her one.

The zoo is letting people vote on three Swahili names:

Mapenzi, which means love.

Amani, which means peace

Zawadi, which means gift

The poll is open until 3 p.m. Wednesday.