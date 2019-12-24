Arkansas officers sing Christmas songs while use stun guns on each other

Rookie cops in Arkansas were made to sing Christmas songs before being hit with stun guns, and if that wasn't embarrassing enough, their department recorded a video and posted on Facebook.

As part of training to be armed with stun guns, law enforcement officers can have the weapon tested on them, allowing them to appreciate the pain it induces. The local department in Conway, Arkansas, decided to conduct such a training for rookie officers two days before Christmas.

“Christmas caroling and Taser training go hand in hand,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “Just ask rookies with Your Conway Police Department.”

The first officer to go through the ordeal states his name, the date, and begins to sing “Jingle Bells” before another officer — off-camera — shoots a stun gun at him, causing what appears to be agony.

Two other officers hold him and let him fall to the ground. Next, it’s the turn of one of those officers, who fearfully stumbles through “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” before being hit.

“Here’s a little present for you. Enjoy…Merry Christmas!!!,” said the department.