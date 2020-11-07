Arkansas police chief resigns after social media posts calling for ‘death to all’ Democrats

A police chief in the rural city of Marshall, Arkansas has resigned following posts on social media in which he allegedly called for “Death to all Marxist Democrats.”

KNWA reported that Officer Lang Holland posted on Parler, a website that describes itself as “free speech social media focused on protecting user’s rights.”

According to screenshots taken from KNWA reporters, Holland wrote, “Take no prisoners leave no survivors!” and “Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks.”

The posts eventually circulated on Facebook and Twitter Friday before being taken down, according to KNWA.

KNWA reported that Holland allegedly belongs to two alt-right Facebook groups: “The Patriots” and “Ozark Proud Boys.”

The Marshall Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the city’s mayor, Kevin Elliott, posted a statement on the city’s Facebook page.

“The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media,” the statement read. “His remarks in no way reflect City Government or the people of Marshall Arkansas.”

“In response to Mr. Holland’s remarks, I, Kevin Elliot as the Mayor of the City of Marshall consulted with the attorneys for legal advice concerning these social media posts. Upon my meeting with Mr. Holland he resigned as Police Chief for the City of Marshall effective immediately.”

The police department’s Facebook page has been deactivated.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.