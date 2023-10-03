Armature Works empanada stall putting it's own twist on classic Spanish dish

Armature Works transformed Tampa's riverwalk into a foodie destination five years ago.

And empamamas is one of the stalls that's been there since day one.

They put their own twist on the classic Spanish empanada. "We like to put non-traditional things inside an empanada," said founder and owner, Stephanie Swanz.

Stephanie, who’s Cuban, says she made empanadas for the first time when she was ten years old with her aunt.

READ: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer hosts charity event benefiting local animal shelters and adoption causes

On that day, her aunt said she could put whatever she wanted inside an empanada.

"Little did I know, I would really roll with that later in my life," said Stephanie.

Empamamas offers fresh, never frozen, empanadas.

"We love to stuff them packed to the brim," says Stephanie.

The best-sellers are the "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and the "Tampa Girl". The latter is an award-winning empanada filled with all the ingredients of a traditional Cuban sandwich.

READ: Food trucks bring taste of Asian street food flare to Bay Area

Empamamas serves up tacos and Korean BBQ tenders.

Empamamas is located inside Armature Works and open seven days a week.