Local Chef bringing the taste of handmade Asian food to the streets of downtown Tampa

An idea born overseas has become a reality right here in Tampa.

Chef Ronicca Whaley brought the taste of handmade Asian food to the streets of downtown Tampa.

"I really enjoyed getting out of the kitchen and into the food truck space. It was really fun getting into a new industry," said Whaley.

She started the Shiso Crispy food trucks and restaurants in Tampa and Pinellas Park.

But these weren't the first food trucks she had ever started.

Whaley worked in Kuala Lumpur with the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

There, she started a chain of 250 or so food trucks selling street food nationwide.

She brought that firsthand experience to Tampa.

"We're actually selling a handmade product," she stated matter-of-factly, "I realized that there was a huge need for handmade Asian items, like dumplings; there's not a lot of places where you can get handmade dumplings."

That attention to the craft of creating the food is what makes her food trucks famous.

"Business is really good," She said, "We absolutely love downtown Tampa. There's so many people excited to have street food available."

It's made right there for the customer with the care that Whaley has trained all her employees to give to each signature item on the menu.

"We do very, very unique Japanese fusion food," she shared, "We have handmade dumplings, we have craft Bao buns, we have signature dishes you can get topped on dirty rice."

Those dishes include Bang Bang Chicken, Short Ribs, Ahi Tuna and vegan options.

"Tampa Bay was really a good place to start something that wasn't going on," said Whaley.

