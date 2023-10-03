Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer hosts charity event benefiting local animal shelters and adoption causes

Former Buccaneer and two-time Super Bowl Champion Logan Ryan held his annual Chow Down For Charity in Tampa Monday night, benefiting local animal shelters and adoption causes.

Ryan and his wife Ashley founded RARF, Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, in 2017. This was the first year it was held in Tampa and it was a huge success.

Fox 13's Allie Corey was one of the judges tasked with scoring the small plates from some of the area's top restaurants.

READ: Tampa’s top cop focuses on community-oriented policing during first 100 days on the job

She was joined by Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, professional wrestler Titus O'Neil and world-renowned Chef Robert Irvine.

Over a dozen restaurants participated and prepared their best dishes for the Chow Down at Armature Works. The overall winner received the ‘Dog-Bardi Trophy.’

Founder Logan Ryan says it’s important to him to give back to the community.

READ: Food trucks bring taste of Asian street food flare to Bay Area

Ryan said, "Every dollar counts. No goal. Just fun and showing people a great time. We have adoptable dogs all over the place and it’s important to promote getting dogs adopted and getting them out of shelters."

CaraCara, which prepared Palm cakes with a Thai Curry Remoulade, won the best vegetarian dish.

The best meat dish went to Psomi, which prepared Keftedes.

The overall winner of the Dog-Bardi trophy and bragging rights went to Oak and Ola for its roasted pepper and eggplant zacusca.