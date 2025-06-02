'Armed and dangerous' home invasion suspect on the run, Hernando deputies say

The Brief Hernando County deputies are searching for Curtis Neraasen, 28, who's wanted after a home invasion. The reported crime happened at a home along Cobblestone Dr. in Spring Hill shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. Neraasen is considered armed and dangerous.



The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a home invasion early Monday.

What we know:

Investigators say a man later identified as Curtis Neraasen, 28, was armed as he broke into a home along Cobblestone Dr. in Spring Hill shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.

HCSO says no one was hurt, and Neraasen got away before deputies arrived.

Photo of Curtis Neraasen. Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Neraasen and the victim are known to each other, according to investigators.

Neraasen is described as 5'11" and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, with deputies saying he was last seen on Spring Hill Dr. near Kass Cir. wearing a light gray tank top and light blue shorts.

What we don't know:

No further details on the exact motive for the home invasion were released.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Curtis Neraasen is urged to call 911 immediately.

