Skyway 10K Race: About 8,000 participants run to support military families

The annual Skyway 10k started off stormy and soggy on Sunday morning, but racers didn't let it rain on their parade.

"We didn't slip or fall or roll down, so we are highly successful today," laughed a group of women who ran together.

About 8,000 participants completed the 6.2-mile trek before getting bussed back to Tropicana field for an expo where they could celebrate the victory of crossing the finish line.

"It always hurts but it, it's just something you have to do.," said runner Jeff Turner. "If you're local, and you're a runner, you gotta race this race to support military families."

That's exactly why so many participants like Jeff, return from far and near each year.

"I've got two children that are in the Marine Corp," Turner explained. "Plus a son-in-law that's currently in the Air Force, so just gotta do it for those guys."

Not only is the race a chance to experience Tampa Bay from 200 feet above sea level, but 100% of all race proceeds go to the Armed Forces Families Foundation, a nonprofit that supports loved ones of those fighting for our freedom.

"We had somebody come this year from Alaska just to do this race because of the fact that it benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation," said Skyway 10k spokesperson, John Shepard. "It's a great cause, we raised millions of dollars over the lifetime of the foundation to do all sorts of projects benefiting our military heroes, and their families here in Florida and across the southeast."

