Community celebrates 10th anniversary of Sarasota National Cemetery's Patriot Plaza

Hundreds of veterans, family members, and members of the community celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Sarasota National Cemetery's Patriot Plaza on Saturday.

The Plaza sits at the center of the cemetery, where thousands of the brave men and women who served our country have been laid to rest.

"Patriot Plaza is an opportunity for the community to come together and remember our veterans, their services, their sacrifices, for the country," said Charles Reed, Associate Director of the Florida National Cemetery. "It’s a great work of passion that took a lot of time to construct and make happen. The perpetuity and the care that’s going to go into that in the long-term is absolutely phenomenal for the community."

The $12 million construction and design of Patriot Plaza was donated by The Patterson Foundation. It was the first time the federal government allowed a private charitable foundation to use its money to enhance a national cemetery.

"Patriot Plaza itself is an outdoor museum. We have photographs, we have words, we have art that speaks to service and sacrifice," said Debra Jacobs, President & CEO of The Patterson Foundation. "People who come here can find a tranquil moment to reflect and be part of something bigger than themselves."

Linda Gould, a 29-year Army veteran was a keynote speaker.

"I was military intelligence branch in the army but I was also a Latin American Foreign Area officer," she said. "I was the first female in the Army to command a military group in Latin America."

Now Gould is The Patterson Foundation's Community Connections consultant.

"It’s incredible because I was here literally on December 8th, 2012 when they did the groundbreaking. We’ve got $2 million worth of artwork here," she said.

The ceremony featured The Ditchfield Family Singers and Patriotic Sing-a-Longs. Plus, the Mighty Sarasota Military Academy Drumline.

"I’m just glad that we got the opportunity to come out and play and support with the drumline," said Captain Logan Koch.

The Sarasota National Cemetery is located at 9810 State Road 72 Sarasota, FL 34241. It is open from sunrise to sundown. For more information, click here.

