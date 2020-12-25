Armed man fired shots at Tampa officers, remains barricaded inside motel room, police say

Tampa police say they are trying to de-escalate a situation where an armed man has remained barricaded inside a motel room for over 12 hours.

Officers said they originally responded to a report of a disturbance after 3 p.m. Thursday at the Rodeway Inn at 2904 Melbourne Boulevard. They said there was a physical altercation and a man fired gunshots.

When they arrived, they said the man barricaded himself inside one of the motel rooms and remains armed. They said they have been trying to negotiate with him to leave the room.

According to police, the man has fired on officers "multiple times," but there have been no injuries.

