Armed robbers preying on Tampa pizza delivery drivers, police say

Police in Tampa are warning delivery drivers to be cautious as they search for at least four suspects accused of robbing two pizza delivery drivers this week.

Police say a Papa John’s delivery driver was robbed at knife point around 8 p.m. on Tuesday behind an apartment on Osborne Avenue.

According to the Tampa Police Department, an order was placed at an area Papa John's location that listed the delivery address as 2223 E Osborne Ave Apt C, a unit that does not exist. When the delivery driver arrived and could not find apartment C, they called the customer.

Police say the customer told the driver to go to the back of the apartment complex, where four black juveniles were waiting for the driver. One suspect who police say was wearing a black hoodie, a beige hat, and red sweatpants was armed with a knife. At that same time, another suspect grabbed the order, according to TPD.

Police say all four suspects fled the area.

On Monday, investigators say a Domino’s delivery driver was robbed similarly, in the same neighborhood, and police believe the two incidents are connected.

While police investigate, they offer drivers and customers the following tips:

Drivers:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Be cautious of delivery locations that appear unsafe (vacant lots, no lights, no yard maintenance, etc.)

When in doubt, do not leave your vehicle. Drive to the nearest safe location and call, or return to, your store to obtain further instructions from your manager.

Trust your instincts. If something does not look or feel right, do not make the delivery, immediately return to your store, or go to the nearest safe location.

You should not be redirected to a different address or location after the original order is placed.

Always have your cell phone nearby and don't hesitate to call 911 in the event you feel threatened or see something suspicious.

Consider installing cameras in your car.

Customers: