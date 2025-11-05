Armed suspect on the run after attempted bank robbery in Clearwater: police

Click the video above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Clearwater police are investigating after a man with a gun reportedly tried to rob a Regions Bank Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to the bank at 715 S. Fort Harrison Ave, where officers say the suspect demanded money before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The man is described as wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with long grey sleeves. He was also last seen wearing a baseball hat and a COVID mask.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

RELATED COVERAGE: Bank robbery at Pinellas Park Wells Fargo, suspect not in custody: police

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.