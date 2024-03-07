Army Reserve soldier from Tampa dies while serving at a U.S. Embassy in Israel: Department of Defense

A U.S. Army Reserve soldier from Tampa died this week while supporting the United States Security Staff for the Department of State's U.S. Embassy in Israel.

The Department of Defense made the announcement Thursday. They said Lt. Col. Orlando Bandeira, 54, died on Monday, March 4, in Jerusalem, Israel.

Bandeira, who is from Tampa, died after a "non-combat related incident," the department confirmed. That incident is now under investigation.

Officials said Bandeira was assigned to the 3rd Brigade, 94th Training Division in Indianapolis, Indiana.

No other information was immediately available.