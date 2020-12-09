Arrest made in boat crash that killed 12-year-old girl tubing on Alafia River

article

Andrew Joseph Miltner, 40, is facing charges of BUI manslaughter and vessel homicide following a boat crash that killed a 12-year-old girl in May.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Miltner was operating a personal watercraft that crashed into Campbell as she was riding in a tube towed by a boat on the Alafia River on May 17, 2020.

Campbell’s body was found by divers with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Miltner was arrested Monday evening and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

In a statement released Wednesday, the FWC said, “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victim’s family following this tragic boating accident.”

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app