FWC: 1 dead, 1 injured after boat and jet ski collide on Alafia River

One person is dead and another is injured following a crash on the Alafia River Sunday evening, according to the Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The FWC said a boat towing a tube collided with a jet ski around 7 p.m. just east of the Interstate 75 bridge.

One person died on the scene and another was taken to the hospital. Both individuals were in the tube being towed by the boat, according to FWC.

The FWC is asking anyone who may have seen the crash or who has information to call 888-404-3922.

The crash is under investigation.

