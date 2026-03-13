Arrest made nearly a year after deadly shooting along Tamiami Trail: SCSO

The Brief An arrest has been made nearly a year after a deadly shooting along the Tamiami Trail, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Zachary Bolin has been charged with homicide for the murder of 42-year-old Patrick Warrick back on April 22, 2025. During the investigation, deputies used several surveillance cameras in the area to track Bolin’s movements after the shooting.



An arrest has been made nearly a year after a man was shot and killed along a busy stretch of road in Sarasota, according to the sheriff’s office.

32-year-old Zachary Bolin has been charged with homicide for the murder of 42-year-old Patrick Warrick back on April 22, 2025.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

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The backstory:

In the early morning hours, Warrick was found lying on the ground near the 3900 block of South Tamiami Trail between SR 776 and Jacaranda Blvd.

When deputies arrived, they found him next to his bicycle with a 9mm shell casing and a 9mm bullet also next to him.

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Dig deeper:

During the investigation, deputies used several surveillance cameras in the area to track Bolin’s movements after the shooting.

The footage showed him tucking a dark object into his waistband before he eventually entered a Wawa gas station to buy a beer.

Investigators were able to use the transaction history from Bolin’s purchase at the Wawa to identify him.

The Venice Police Department later talked with Bolin’s mother, and she confirmed that he owns a Taurus firearm.