Arrests made in 2006 murder of 16-year-old Amber Woods

It's been 14 years since the body of Amber Woods was found along a Manatee County road, but on Monday, detectives said arrests have been made.

Woods, who was 16 years old, was found dead along State Road 62, three miles west of the Hardee County line in February 2006. She was last seen alive by her aunt at their home in the 3100 block of SR-62 in Hardee County around 12:30 a.m.

Seven hours later, a driver spotted her body about 20 feet away from the road, detectives said.

An autopsy from the following day showed she died from a gunshot wound to her back.

Woods was a student at Hardee Senior High School and was raised by her aunt and uncle. In 2019, they told FOX 13 there was no sign she was forcibly taken from her home, but it's unclear as to why she left.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells will hold a press conference Monday morning to provide additional information.