Pink Pony Showgirls fire may be linked to 4 other arson fires: HCFR

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is investigating four arson fires that are believed to be linked and may be connected to the Pink Pony Showgirls fire.

The four fires took place at the Smoke Bodega Smoke Shop on Sheldon Road, the Curaleaf Dispensary on Sheldon Road, the Secrets Gentleman's Club on Hillsborough Avenue and inside a vehicle in its parking lot.

HCFR investigators are working with Tampa Fire Rescue to examine links to the Pink Pony fire and the arson arrest related to it.

Arvin Solimanpoor is accused of setting Pink Pony Showgirls on fire on Wednesday.

A witness said Solimanpoor also fired a gun multiple times while inside the building that was not occupied during the incident.

Police said Solimanpoor was even dragging brush into the burning building as they were taking him into custody.

When officers took him to the district office, he said he was thirsty, so he was given a water bottle. That’s when police say he damaged a camera and urinated in the water bottle and threw it at an officer.

Solimanpoor was supposed to make his first appearance in court on Thursday morning, but when he showed up, he was combative and disruptive, so his first appearance was postponed.

He has been charged with arson, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief.

