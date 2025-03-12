Art Center Sarasota creative hub for community

Through exhibitions, classes and workshops, Art Center Sarasota has provided access to the local community.

"Access to high-quality contemporary art, a place to gather, a place to reflect, a place to build community," Art Center Sarasota Executive Director Katherine Ceaser said.

The center opened its doors in 1926. The building features four galleries, with exhibitions changing every six to eight weeks.

"We rotate through thousands of pieces of art every year," Ceaser said. "We're kind of a hub for local artists here in Sarasota."

One of those galleries is set aside for blind juried shows, which are open to the public. Recently, a 6-year-old’s piece was selected for the show.

"Her work was selected alongside veteran professional artists, so it's really a diverse body of work that you're going to see when you visit," Ceasar said.

In addition to exhibitions, the center offers youth programming every Saturday during the school year. Summer camp is a mainstay, as well as various workshops and classes offered all year long. Ceaser emphasizes that zero experience is necessary to attend.

"We address that barrier all the time," Ceasar said. "We'll have a lot of people say, I can't take a class, I'm not an artist, and we'll say that that is not the point. We're all lifelong learners."

The newest cycle of exhibitions debuts on Thursday, March 13, with an opening reception set for 5 p.m.

