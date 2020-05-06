'Art From The Heart' campaign honors nurses
article
With it being "National Nurse's Week," Cherokee Uniforms has launched a campaign called "Art From The Heart" to celebrate nurses risking their lives amid the pandemic.
Their online gallery will showcase art from children across the county with messages of thanks for nurses.
If you would like your kid to take part, click here.
Only online submissions will be accepted. A photo or scan of the artwork, letter or message can be uploaded to the website.