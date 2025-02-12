Bay Area artist brings unique bird exhibit to life in St. Pete

The Brief Artist Jillian Holladay is using her passion for birds and other coastal animals to bring a unique perspective to St. Pete Artworks this month. Birds are the stars of Holladay’s new exhibit, "White Birds & Black Ink." Holladay’s work features hundreds, sometimes thousands, of small dots. She estimates that it takes about four hours to complete a smaller bird-piece.



Artist Jillian Holladay enjoys painting and drawing coastal creatures, like octopus, crabs and especially birds.

What they're saying:

"Birds, because I just love them. They're noble and silly," she explained. "They're all kinds of things, and I like the way they walk around and those kinds of little head-bobbing things that they do."

Birds are the stars of Holladay’s new exhibit, "White Birds & Black Ink," which is featured at St. Pete Artworks during the month of February.

"I add color to them in various ways, but they start off as just black and white," Holladay said.

The backstory:

The color comes from watercolor for the backgrounds and oil-based color pencils for the beaks and feet. The black and white parts of the pieces come from a technique called stippling.

"I have Parkinson's, and that makes it difficult sometimes to draw a straight line, and it certainly did a couple of years ago. It was next to impossible, but when the tremors were calmer, I could make little dots," Holladay said.

Holladay’s work features hundreds, sometimes thousands of small dots. She estimates that it takes around four hours to complete a smaller bird-piece.

"It's very relaxing," she said. "I get a sense of definite peace. I get into the zone."

The exhibition features eight pieces, including a trio of one of her favorite birds, Petey, who she met on a dock after boating.

"It walked up towards us and started posing. It was turning its head that way and this way, and I was just taking pictures of it," Holladay said.

In addition to the exposure, Holladay hopes her pieces sell. The exhibition will be on display until Feb. 23.

