Fight over live music ordinance in St. Pete Beach goes to city hall: 'Let music live'

Residents, business owners, bartenders and musicians in St. Pete Beach are voicing strong opposition to a proposed city ordinance that could limit live music in the area.

The proposed ordinance seeks to "prohibit excessive noise clearly audible at a residential property located 200 feet from the noise between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m." Many fear this would silence late night live music at popular local bars, including Jimmy B's, The Toasted Monkey, and Bangos, after 10 p.m.

"It's ridiculous," said Bill Pruitt, a bartender of more than 20 years at Jimmy B's. "We're trying to put a stop to it, because that can't happen. Too many residents want live music, and people stay in our hotels because of the live music. Not to mention all the workers and musicians who are going to be unemployed because of it."

Longtime local musician Ronnie Dee echoed Pruitt's concerns.

"I have been a local musician since the 1990s, and I have played in this very neighborhood for decades… it’s feeding my children and paying my bills," Dee said. "If this ordinance goes into effect, it will affect a lot of people's paychecks."

At Tuesday's city commission meeting, St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila acknowledged the concerns of residents and business owners, saying he wants a solution that can help everyone.

"The point is simply, we’ve heard you … I would like for you to help us come up with a solution," said Petrila. "The problem is real … Help me hear how I can also help the people sending me 50 emails about a situation that is making their life miserable, where they can’t sleep, where their windows are shaking at night."

"With this much passion, there has to be a way to find a solution," added Commissioner Lisa Robinson.

When asked about the protest outside of city hall before the meeting, Petrila said he was happy to see it.

"This is democracy in action," said Petrila. "City governments should hear from our constituents. I love seeing this many people here. The more people we hear from, the better we can serve our community."

Still, for many residents and business owners, live music is integral to the identity and culture of St. Pete Beach.

"Most of these bars, because of live music, have grown and grown. Hotels are busier, and it’s been a great vibe all around," Pruitt said.

"There has been music here for so many years, it’s part of Florida and why tourists come to Florida. Music is loud, and joy is loud," said musician Hannah Zazzaro.

Despite the passionate debate, no official decisions were made at the meeting. The commission still needs to have a second vote to make any changes. There will not be any daytime ordinances on live music and noise.

