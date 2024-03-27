Artist spotlight program helps Tampa artist get exposure at Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

A Tampa artist is making big gains in the art festival world, thanks to a Bay Area program.

"I always wanted to be an artist since little girl," said Patricia Kluee Derderian.

That dream has come true for her. She's been working as a full-time artist since 2016.

"I find it in, in my paintings, my way of talking to the world and to put out my feelings," Derderian said.

She was selected as one of five artists to participate in the Local Artist Spotlight program. This initiative paid for her to take part in The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts.

"Those five artists each receive a free booth, a festival, a free space and a free tent that works up to, pretty good savings for the artists to be able to come out and participate in the festival for free," said Clay Hollenkamp, the sponsorship administrator of Gasparilla Festival of the Arts.

The festival attracts an average of more than 30,000 people, providing exposure that an unknown artist like Derderian could really use.

"They give us a chance, a place so that we can share our art with everybody that comes to see the work. And I'm very thankful for that," Derderian said.

"It's a great chance to introduce new audiences to their work, to sell their work, to meet with other artists and just have a really good, successful weekend," Hollenkamp said.

Derderian hopes she is making the right strokes to have a successful career. The program has been around for four years and has helped a little more than 20 artists.

