'Bikes from the Heart': Tampa organization helping people who struggle with transportation

Two Bay Area men noticed that a lot of people struggle with transportation in their community, so they decided to do something about it.

Tim Eves and his crew are working hard to fix bicycles for those in need.

"We typically put on new tires, new inner tubes, straightening rims," Eves said. Eves and his friend Tom Henry founded "Bikes from the Heart."

The organization provides bikes that have been abandoned or impounded by the police to people who have no way of getting around.

"We know we're making a difference in people's lives," said Henry. "We're giving them the ability to, to have transportation, to get to jobs, to go to the grocery shopping, to do the things that's essential."

Those who receive the free bikes often return to the shop and pay it forward.

"One of the nice things about yesterday, the 400th bike was actually built, refurbished by one of the folks that received one of our bicycles," Eves explained.

Janice Marshall is among the few women who are lending a hand.

"It's very cool. Yeah. So I feel like I fit in," said Janice. "They're good gentlemen here. And I'm learning a tremendous amount about fixing bicycles that I had no clue about before."

In recognition of all their hard work, the dynamic duo was honored with the Downtown Collaboration Urban Excellence Award hosted by the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

"It just makes us feel feel fantastic. So I mean, this is an effort what we're doing here, but we love what we're doing, and we're getting so much from the folks that we're helping. It's wonderful. It's absolutely wonderful," Eves stated.

"They can't afford a car," said Henry. "They can't afford the insurance. Maybe they're not allowed to drive. But a bike gives them freedom."

For more information about the organization, click here.

