Artists recycle junk to build sculptures in Pinellas Park

A collective of creatives are leaving their mark on Pinellas Park, one piece of junk at a time.

The effort is led by local artist Vince Pompei, who teaches people how to create art out of items that may otherwise end up in a landfill.

Once they create the sculptures, they leave it in people's yards anonymously as a gift they can keep if they like.

Vince says he hopes to raise awareness about recycling while increasing an appreciation for art.