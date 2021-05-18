Artists recycle junk to build sculptures in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A collective of creatives are leaving their mark on Pinellas Park, one piece of junk at a time.
The effort is led by local artist Vince Pompei, who teaches people how to create art out of items that may otherwise end up in a landfill.
Once they create the sculptures, they leave it in people's yards anonymously as a gift they can keep if they like.
Vince says he hopes to raise awareness about recycling while increasing an appreciation for art.
Advertisement