As 'stellar probationer,' teen's killer no longer has to report to probation officer

Garrett Nunes, one of two men convicted of killing and robbing 18-year-old Eric Harris in 2003, was back in court Friday, asking a judge to cut his probation short.

Nunes and co-defendant Pablo Sandoval shot and killed Harris and then set him on fire in his red Toyota in the parking lot of Providence Lake Apartments in Brandon.

After the murder, Nunes implicated Sandoval in a confession he made during plea negotiations with the state.

Prosecutors charged both with first-degree murder and used Nunes' confession against him. The two were convicted, but Nunes won his appeal after they said the judge made an error in the trial by allowing the jury to hear Nunes' confession that occurred during plea talks with the state.

Nunes won a new trial, but he took a state offer and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in exchange for 15 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

He was 17 years old when he was charged with murder, robbery and arson. Now at 35 years old, he says he has done his time.

However, Eric Harris' father, Michael Harris, doesn’t agree.

"What’s my son’s life worth? Garrett lured him out, they murdered him, they poured gas on him and burned him up, and he didn't serve the sentence he deserved," argued Harris.

Judge Kimberly Fernandez empathized with Harris but said her hands were tied. She has to follow the law and the recommendation from the Department of Corrections.

"Their report indicates that he's received the benefit of rehabilitation that he's been a stellar probationer. I'm going to place Mr. Nunes on administrative probation at this time," ruled Fernandez.

The decision means Nunes won't have to report to a probation officer anymore unless he gets into more legal trouble.

Nunes’ co-defendant, Sandoval, remains in prison.

