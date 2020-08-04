As teachers head back to campus, Manatee County leaders will discuss rapid testing in schools

One day after teachers in Manatee County returned to their classrooms, members of the school board will meet to specifically discuss bringing rapid testing to the schools for both students and employees.

Last week, Dr. Scott Hopes, a school board member and an epidemiologist, said he worries about the turnaround time of outside COVID-19 testing. He said he is working to secure a local or lab or have tests completed at two different school clinics in order to ensure results are back sooner.

"If we are unable to get results within a day or two, then it’s going to be very difficult for us to manage the epidemic in our community and schools," he said.

Dr. Hopes said tests could be purchased for as little as $6 to $12 each. For now, it's just a plan, but the Manatee County School Board will meet Tuesday at 3 p.m. to vote on the matter.

On Monday, teachers returned to their classrooms, where they began setting up and preparing for the start of the school year. It will be the first time students are back on campus since March.

At Braden River Middle School, Principal Kimberlain Zenon said while the campus will look different, she's confident it will be a successful school year.

"It's going to be a challenge, but we can get past the challenge," she told FOX 13. "We can put all the protocols and procedures in place to make sure everyone is safe. We just need everyone to cooperate and I think we can get through this."

Changes to school campuses include one-way hallways and stairways, temperature checks, and additional hand sanitizer stations.

There will be space that can be used as a second clinic for anyone showing signs or symptoms of the coronavirus.

Manatee County students are slated to head back to school on August 17.

