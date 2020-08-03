Manatee County teachers return to changed campuses

Stepping foot back on campus and into the classroom in Manatee County comes with a lot of work.

"We are anxiously trying to prepare the entire campus so that everyone feels safe, including the students and the staff," said principal Kimberlain Zenon-Richardson.

At Braden River Middle School, Zenon-Richardson welcomed back teachers for the first time in person since spring break.

"The campus as we’ve known it has changed. You name it, we’ve had to think of every intricate detail for the kids to ensure they are going to be safe when they return," she said.

Those changes extend beyond the classrooms.

"We have a second clinic, we’ve had to create more eating space, we have three different eating areas, temperature checks, hand sanitizer stations all over the place, signs everywhere, one-way hallways and stairways," Zenon-Richardson listed.

PREVIOUS: Rapid COVID-19 tests planned for Manatee Co. teachers, school staff

Advertisement

Seventh-grade math teacher Faith Bench's facemask said it all.

"It says ‘I’m a math teacher, tell me your problems,’" she said.

Teachers are all about solving problems. Over the next two weeks, Bench will work to separate desks and put safety protocols into place.

For students learning online, she's working to make it more personal. She's adding Bitmojis to her lesson plans and ways to interact with students at home.

"Teachers are learning and growing and challenging the things that we have always done things," said Bench.

There's no doubt the way things will be done this year will be different, but come August 17, teachers will be back in front of their students.

"I think while it’s definitely hard, I think a lot of positives will come out of it too, and we will come out of it knowing a lot more. We are flexible," added Bench.