Assisted stretching studio ‘StretchLab’ opening in South Tampa

A new fitness studio dedicated to helping people improve their mobility, posture and flexibility is coming to South Tampa.

StretchLab South Tampa provides assisted stretching services and group stretching to its guests.

The national wellness concept provides 25 or 50 minute stretches performed by a trained ‘flexologist,’ who addresses each client’s individual goals and problem areas.

StretchLab South Tampa is located at 4021 West Kennedy Boulevard.

While not officially opening for a couple of months, StretchLab South Tampa is offering complimentary demo stretches this week. Those interested can call 813-773-6753 to book a session.

For more information on membership, visit https://www.stretchlab.com/location/southtampa.