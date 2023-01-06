At least 10 injured in Miami Gardens shooting during French Montana video shoot, witnesses say

article

Multiple people were wounded Thursday night in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in South Florida, police said.

According to witnesses who spoke to WSVN, it occurred while rapper French Montana was shooting a music video at the time. As many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens called, "The Licking." It's located in the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

"We believe it’s an isolated incident," Noel-Pratt said.

Cell phone footage showed Karim Kharbouch, who goes by the stage name French Montana, outside the restaurant wearing a red shirt, WSVN reports.

One witness, Ced Mogul, told the news outlet he came out to watch Montana shoot the video. Then, someone in the crowd was robbed of his watch, keys, and wallet, he said.

"[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off," Mogul explained, "at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle."

Four people were airlifted to a hospital, WSVN reports. One person was in critical condition. As of Thursday night, the conditions of other patients were unknown, including the rapper. At this point, there was no indication that he was among the injured.

No fatalities have been reported.