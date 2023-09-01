At least two Pinellas EVs catch fire after Idalia storm surge compromises batteries

State officials had been warning Florida residents about the threat posed by storm surge to electric vehicles since Monday, days before Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

In the aftermath of the destructive storm, Pinellas officials report at least two incidents of electric vehicles combusting after their lithium-ion batteries were exposed to the saltwater.

In Pinellas Park on Thursday, an immobilized Tesla caught fire and was destroyed by flames. Video taken by James McLynas showed the remains of the destroyed vehicle being towed away at the intersection of 65th Way and Park Boulevard.

"Hurricane flooded Tesla bursts into flames while being towed to the storage lot," McLynas wrote in his post on YouTube. "Driver picked up the flood damaged Tesla from a storm damaged home and was towing it back when it burst into flames. Driver stopped on a street and quickly offloaded the burning car to save his truck. (that’s why there are burnt tow dollies under it). When the fire department arrived, they put it out, but it kept reigniting. After several attempts to put it out, they just let it burn out. This was all that was left."

According to reports citing the Pinellas Park Fire Department, firefighters said they suspected salt water may have caused the ignition. No injuries were reported.

In a separate incident on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the storm moved through the area, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue issued a warning on Facebook.

Driving electric golf cars and scooters in salt water can also be dangerous.

"If you own a hybrid or electric vehicle that has come into contact with saltwater due to recent flooding within the last 24 hours, it is crucial to relocate the vehicle from your garage without delay. Saltwater exposure can trigger combustion in lithium-ion batteries. If possible, transfer your vehicle to higher ground," the agency said.

The warning includes electric golf carts and electric scooters. PHFR crews reported seeing "numerous residents out in golf carts and children on scooters riding through water."

Included in the Facebook post were several photos of a red Tesla that caught fire in the floodwater, charred to a crisp after the battery was compromised. In an update Thursday, after the floodwater receded, Pinellas emergency officials amplified the warning even after the storm.

"If you have an electric vehicle, and it flooded with saltwater, please do not keep it inside of your garage or right next to your home. It is susceptible to spontaneous combustion," said Pinellas County Emergency management director Cathie Perkins.

Days before the storm strengthened into a hurricane, Florida chief financial officer and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis reminded EV owners to relocate their devices away from areas that may be impacted by storm surge.

"We saw a number of fires associated with EVs from Hurricane Ian," Patronis shared. "We know that the saltwater from storm surge can compromise these batteries, causing fires which cannot be easily suppressed. The best fire teams can do is keep water on the battery until the fuel burns out. If you’re evacuating and leaving an EV, or other lithium-ion powered devices like scooters or golf carts in your garage, you’re creating a real fire threat for your home, your communities, and first responders. Take this threat seriously. If there’s even a small risk of your EV being impacted by storm surge, move it to higher ground before it’s too late."

During the response to Hurricane Ian, Patronis recalled witnessing an EV fire that continued reigniting. According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, 21 fires were associated with EVs from Hurricane Ian.