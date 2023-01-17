Athena Brownfield: Man arrested in Phoenix beat missing Oklahoma girl to death, court documents say

A man who was arrested in Phoenix in connection to the disappearance of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl allegedly beat her to death before burying her body.

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested on Jan. 12 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect in connection to Athena Brownfield's disappearance. Adams' wife, Alysia, was arrested in Oklahoma on two counts of child neglect.

Ivon is being held in Maricopa County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. Alysia is jailed in Oklahoma's Caddo County.

The couple are caregivers for Brownfield, who was reported missing from Cyril, Oklahoma on Jan. 10. A postal worker found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside their home and alerted police. Authorities then determined that Athena was missing.

Ivon Adams, Athena Brownfield, and Alysia Adams.

According to court documents, Alysia admitted that on Christmas Day, Ivon beat Athena before burying her body "near a fence line that was next to their old residence in Rush Springs."

"He informed her he placed a large broken branch over the burial site," court documents read.

On Monday, authorities said they are looking for Athena's remains as the search for her transitions to a "recovery operation."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. Individuals can remain anonymous.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

