Atlanta Motor Speedway opens campgrounds to those fleeing Hurricane Ian

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:24PM
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 10

Refugees escaping the path of Hurricane Ian begin to park at Atlanta Motor Speedways on Sept. 27, 2022. (FOX 5)

HAMPTON, Ga. - Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping facility to those fleeing the path of Hurricane Ian.

The Henry County venue has once again opened its campsites, allowing refugees to pop up a tent, RV, or camper.

The facility can handle thousands of campers with hot showers and restrooms. It also has water, power, and sewer hookups.

Over the last few years, the speedway has hosted hundreds of campers who have been trying to flee storms like Irma, Florence, Doran, and Michael.

Fair rides sit ready to be set up at Atlanta Motor Speedway ahead of the scheduled Georgia State Fair on Sept. 27, 2022. (FOX 5)

The Atlanta Motor Speedway is supposed to play host for the Georgia State Fair starting on Friday. No word on if fair will delay its opening.

For more information and rules for camping at AMS visit atlantamotorspeedway.com.