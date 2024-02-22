AT&T phone outage: Users reportedly facing nationwide cell service outages

Many AT&T users are reporting a major cellular outage early Thursday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, over 30,000 AT&T users reported disruptions to their service, according to Downdetector. As of 7 a.m., there were more than 43,000 outages.

iPhone showing ‘SOS only’ - what does that mean?

Users said their cell signal wasn't working, and their screen only showed the 'SOS only' tab where it would usually show their cellular connection.

This means the device isn't connected to a network and users can only use their phone to make emergency calls.

Which areas are most affected?

Outages were reported in many major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Tampa, Dallas, and Philadelphia.

Other networks, including Verizon and T-Mobile, showed outages on Downdetector, but AT&T users reported the most.

What has AT&T said on the outages?

AT&T has yet to comment on the major outage, with no response showing on their social media accounts or website.

Some users said texting still appeared to be working.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office reported the national issue may prevent residents from calling 911.