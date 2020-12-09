Attempted arrest leads to crash, deadly deputy-involved shooting at busy Riverview intersection, sheriff says

Hillsborough County officials are investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting that took place in Riverview, where the sheriff described the overnight scene as chaotic.

The typically-busy intersection of Bloomingdale Avenue and Providence Road remained closed Wednesday morning as deputies and state law enforcement investigated the events leading up to the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the events began unfolding after deputies spotted a wanted suspect inside the pickup truck of a McDonald's parking lot, located at 11007 Bloomingdale Avenue.

Officials said 27-year-old Dylan Ray Scott, who was wanted on felony warrants of grand theft and resisting arrest, was seen in the driver's seat, while a female was in the passenger seat.

According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, around 10 p.m., deputies approached the truck and informed Scott of his arrest warrants, and requested for him to exit the vehicle.

Undated booking image for Dylan Ray Scott

"Instead of surrendering himself, he punched the gas on his truck, went out through the parking, down the ravine, out in the busy road of Bloomingdale Avenue, at which time he struck an innocent driver," the sheriff said.

Deputies began rendering aid to that driver, who was inside a silver minivan. The sheriff's office said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital after complaining of chest pains following the crash.

Chronister said deputies moved in and tried to start negotiating with Scott to surrender peacefully. That's when the suspect repeatedly told deputies he had a gun and refused to exit the truck.

At one point, deputies said they were able to get the female passenger out safely, but didn't specify how.

"They kept pleading with him to 'show us your hands, show us your hands.' He kept saying, 'I have a gun.' They're like, 'Please don't do this,'" Chronister said. "The deputy that was making the verbal requests again pleaded with him, 'Don’t make me do this. Don't make us do this.' He again made a comment that he had a gun."

Then, Scott reached toward the location where he claimed the firearm was located, the sheriff said.

"The deputies discharged their service firearms, striking him several times," Chronister explained, adding that said at least four deputies fired their weapons.

Scott was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Chronister said Scott's criminal history in Hillsborough County dates back to 2014 and includes charges of battery on an officer, fleeing and attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and drug possession.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. The sheriff's office said they are still in the process of obtaining a warrant to search Scott's truck, which would tell them if he was armed.