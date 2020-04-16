Attorney threatens lawsuit, demands end of Hillsborough curfew

Tampa attorney Patrick Leduc is going to battle with the Emergency Policy Group over their coronavirus curfew order in Hillsborough County.

On Monday, the EPG voted 5 to 3 to approve a curfew between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Some members were concerned that people were still gathering in large groups despite the safer-at-home order, so they implemented the curfew.

Leduc is now challenging the curfew order. “It doesn’t pass the constitutional mustard and must die the death it deserves,” he insisted.

Leduc plans legal action if the order isn’t lifted by the EPG during their meeting this afternoon.

FOX 13 news obtained a summary of the 53-page motion. Leduc is asking the court for temporary restraining order on the curfew order. He argues, “Our constitutional rights and civil liberties are being violated.”

Leduc claims that the curfew order is flawed. He says it’s vague and overbroad and violates the U.S. and Florida constitution because it doesn’t state explicitly what conduct is punishable.

Leduc also argues the curfew violated the separation of powers. He claims Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister is an officer of the constitution and is part of the executive branch. The EPG group is part of the legislative branch; therefore the sheriff should not have voted on curfew order. That, he argues, is a violation of separation of powers and means the curfew order should be tossed out.

The EPG is set to meet this afternoon at 1:30. They are expected to pass a new mandate for face-coverings in Hillsborough County. The group will likely address the confusion and legal ramifications to their curfew order as well.