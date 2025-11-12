Attorneys for Florida man accused of killing Gulfport teen he met on dating app wants Grindr records

The Brief Attorneys for accused killer Steven Gress are demanding access to evidence from the social media app Grindr. Gress and his partner, Michelle Brandes, are charged with kidnapping and murdering 16-year-old Miranda Corsette. Gress‘ defense claims state prosecutors have failed to share evidence related to Grindr.



Attorneys for Steven Gress are seeking additional evidence they believe could help in his defense. Gress is facing the death penalty in the murder of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette.

Gress' attorney is petitioning that prosecutors turn over evidence obtained from Grindr. They're also requesting access to his juvenile record and mental health evaluations it may contain. Those documents could factor into a potential competency defense.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.

Prosecutors say Gress used the social media and dating app Grindr to contact Miranda. Detectives determined that Gress met the teen through the app, which allows users to chat and share their locations in real time.

According to investigators, Gress invited Miranda to his home in St. Petersburg, where his domestic partner, Michelle Brandes also lived. The pair are accused of holding her captive for several days, torturing her, and ultimately killing her.

Pictured: Miranda Corsette. Courtesy: Gulfport Police Department.

The lawsuit against Grindr

Miranda’s family has filed a civil suit against Grindr, alleging the company’s safety and age verification measures were inadequate. The lawsuit claims those failures allowed Gress, who was 35, to make contact with the underage victim.

A federal judge has sent the case to arbitration.

What's next:

The case remains in the pretrial phase as attorneys continue to exchange evidence. Both Gress and Brandes are being held without bond in Pinellas County.